Only 0.01 pct of civil servants brave to report on corruption – MACC

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 8): Only 0.01 per cent of the 1.6 million civil servants are brave enough to report on corrupt practices in their respective departments and agencies, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

He said the figure was still low, despite the various incentives provided for them.

Based on the MACC’s data, he said, only 343 civil servants came forward to provide information on corrupt practices between 2012 and last year.

“Civil servants have to understand that it is an offence for them to accept bribe, and they should report if they are offered it, and action can be taken.

“By doing so, they (civil servants) can help prevent those who have to deal with civil servants to request for for favours and privileges , like getting approvals for applications without going through proper regulations procedures.

“We want this to be a culture among civil servants, that is to lodge reports on any corrupt practices, as this will eliminate the civil service of corruption and power abuse,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview at the MACC office here recently.

Shamshun Baharin cited a letter issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government in 2011 on guidelines for recognition to civil servants who report on bribery which stated that civil servants who do so would receive the same amount of the bribes offered as incentive.

He said the MACC disbursed about RM600,000 as incentive to 343 civil servants until end of last year for lodging reports on corruption tin their departments and agencies.

He said it is the duty of civil servants to report on bribery transactions and those who failed to do so could face action under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both, if found guilty.

He said the first case where the law was applied involved five employees of the Ministry of Finance who were fined between RM1,500 and RM2,000 by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last Dec 2.

“Failing to report on bribery transactions is also subject to action there is such a law and this is to open the eyes of civil servants and the public to be more sensitive and come forward to report of corruption cases happening around them,” he added.

He expressed the need for departments and agencies to play a role by providing support and protection to staff or officers who report corruption cases to build a corruption-free society.

He gave the assurance that MACC would protect those who provide information on corruption as provided under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 and the Witness Protection Act 2009. – Bernama