Only five of 19 Works Ministry projects in Sarawak active – Eddin Syazlee

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Only five of the 19 projects implemented by the Works Ministry in Sarawak are still in active status, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the projects, however, did not include the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway mega project worth RM16.11 billion.

“Of the five projects that are still active, two projects are under implementation, while three projects are still in the preparatory stage,” he said in response to a question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Johnie wanted to know the number of projects under the Works Ministry in Sarawak that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and steps taken to address the problem, especially for projects that depend on foreign labor.

Eddin Syazlee said the ministry was aware that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected construction of many projects, but new extension of time for for the project contract had been given.

“Therefore, as of now, all projects are still ongoing and the progress of the project will be based on the guide to the new extension of time,” he added.

On the dependence on foreign labor, he said, the number of foreign workers involved in the construction of development projects under the ministry in Sarawak (apart from the Pan Borneo Highway project), was very small at around 21 percent and did not affect the progress of the project. – Bernama