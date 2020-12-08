Perak political crisis: DAP decides to cooperate with Umno

IPOH (Dec 8): DAP has decided to cooperate with Umno in Perak to form a multi-racial government which is clean, strong and solid, said Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming.

He said the decision took into account the current situation in the state whereby no party has the majority to form a stable government after the former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the majority support and later tendered his resignation.

Nga, who is also Aulong assemblyman, said the willingness of Perak DAP to cooperate with Umno has proven two things.

“DAP is a big-hearted party that is willing to make the people’s wellbeing as its main agenda and the allegation that DAP is ‘anti-Malay or anti-Islam’ all this time is not true at all,” he said in a statement today.

Nga, however, stressed that in view of the unity spirit in Pakatan Harapan, Perak DAP would not participate in the new state government without the other component parties, namely, Amanah and PKR.

He said Perak DAP’s readiness to cooperate with Umno was based on the main principle to form a multi-racial government that is clean, with integrity and guided by the principle of good governance.

Nga added that there was also a need to have a written agreement should both parties agree on the cooperation.

“It should be emphasised that DAP will not compromise with corruption or malpractice in the aspect of administration integrity,” he said.

In the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting last Friday, Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain majority support in the motion of vote of confidence on him which was moved by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru).

He only received the votes of support from 10 assemblymen, while 48 others voted against him, and one abstained from voting. – Bernama