President-elect vows to uphold JCI Padawan’s focus on youth development

KUCHING: The new president-elect for the Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI), Rachael Justin has pledged to uphold the movement’s focus on youth development.

She also expressed hope that she and her team could continue to contribute to the community through this platform, just like what immediate past president Johnny Bong and his predecessors had accomplished.

“It is not only an honour to be elected to head the 2021 committee, but it is also a serious responsibility.

“I regard this position as a way to enhance our own development, as I believe that each of us can grow our skills through JCI programmes.

“With our new board of directors, we look forward to bringing JCI Padawan to greater heights,” she said in her acceptance speech after the election, held in conjunction with the chapter’s fifth annual general meeting (AGM) at Canaan Square here on Sunday evening.

Other members of JCI Padawan’s 2021 board are vice-presidents elect Christabelle Winona (individual), Almanda Bunut (community), Warron Sia (business) and Vincent Tang (international), secretary-general Linda Yeo, honorary treasurer Lau Siaw Ling, and general legal counsel Kristaine Alexander.

The board planned to hold the official installation ceremony in March next year.

JCI Padawan is among 13 local chapters under JCI Sarawak which, in turn, is grouped under the JCI Malaysia’s umbrella.