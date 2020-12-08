Sabah Umno to set up election affairs dept

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno will set up its own department of election affairs, dubbed Juara, to coordinate and implement various programmes to reach out to the people and party members at the grassroots level in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said Juara which will be officially launched early next year, was aimed at strengthening the party in Sabah.

“Under this department, several secretariats will be mobilised to reach out to the people and party members at the grassroots level,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Juara will be chaired by Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin with Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hasan as deputy chairman, Sabah Umno exco member Hashim Mohd Soon (secretary), Libaran Umno chief Suhaimi Nasir (treasurer) and Tenom Umno chief Datuk Raime Unggi (Information chief).

Sabah Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ir Shahelmey Yahya who is also Tanjung Keramat assemblyman will lead the secretariat for research, alongside Pantai Dalit assemblyman Jasni Daya (big data), Tempasuk assemblyman Arshard Bistari (strategic communications), Sungai Manila assemblyman Mokran Singkat (training) and Pantai Manis assemblyman Tamin Zainal (inspectorate).

Bung Moktar said efforts to strengthen the party would be more organised and systematic through the secretariats.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar expressed appreciation and thanks to former Umno executive secretary Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya for his excellent service of almost 30 years with Sabah Umno.

Kadzim, who was appointed as the new Sabah State Assembly Speaker in October, was replaced by acting Beaufort Umno chief Awang Aslee Lakat effective Nov 1.

On the meeting he chaired last Saturday, Bung Moktar also announced the party’s acceptance of Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak’s application to rejoin Umno and his appointment as Sabah Umno director for the 15th General Election.

Apart from Salleh, Sabah Umno also accepted the membership applications from Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, former Pitas assemblyman Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, former Pantai Manis assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rahim Ismail and former Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar.