Scaling Mount Kinabalu backwards project postponed again

KOTA KINABALU: Scaling Mount Kinabalu backwards, a project by Edward Taning, dubbed the Edward Gostaning (Summit Kinabalu Jasamu Dikenang), which is slated for today (Dec 8), has been postponed again, for the third time, to a later date to be announced in due course.

The project’s chairman Danson Bulangai said that the postponement was due to the Covid-19 outbreak which hampered preparations.

Danson said that this was the third time the project was put on hold, after it was first postponed in June because of the pandemic and prior to that, in March, due to delay in getting approval from the Sabah Police Commissioner.

“With a heavy heart, we have to postpone the project again because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Many preparations cannot be carried out following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told Bernama, here, yesterday.

The programme, co-organised by the Kinabalu mountain guides association, aims to raise more than RM500,000 for several charity causes, including to build an open-air hall for Sekolah Kebangsaan Bundu Tuhan in Ranau.

“The fund is also to help the disabled at the Ranau’s community-based rehabilitation centre (PDK), which is still lacking equipment. We understand that the centre also needs a bus to transport the students.

“Besides, the fund is also to buy necessary equipment for the mountain guides hostel,” he said.

Edward Taning, 59, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of nine, pulled off the feat by walking backwards from Inanam all the way to the peak of Mount Kinabalu in 1992.

The farmer from Kampung Mangkaladom, Kiulu, Tuaran, took 61 hours for the trek.