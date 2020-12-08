Shop selling baby items at Jalan Setia Raja in Kuching loses RM3,000 in armed robbery

KUCHING (Dec 8): A shop selling baby items at Jalan Setia Raja here suffered loss of about RM3,000 after it was robbed by a man last night.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect, who was armed with a folding knife, went into shop at around 8.20pm and allegedly pointed the weapon towards one of the female workers in the shop.

“The suspect left the shop with a cash box which was placed in front of the counter and immediately left the scene on a motorcycle,” he added.

Awang Din said the case is being investigated under Section 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.