Triathlete craves for warm-up races

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin is steadily making progress as he prepares for a much anticipated appearance at the The Championship in Samorin, Slovakia next year.

The 44-year-old said he had consistently trained even during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period in order to keep himself fit and ready for any race that came along before the The Championship in May 22-23, 2021.

“Done. My entire training week (with) total distances of 360km,” he texted recently, which he attached with his training programmes that included the main triathlon events for running, swimming and cycling.

“I train seven days a week and everything is going well.

“I consistently train in the morning and afternoon everyday…four days hard session followed by three days light session.

“I’m injury free and I’m glad that I’m making progress,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Yatim went on to say that it is important he keeps training since he has not entered for any races prior to the The Championship.

“There is still no news from the races that I’ve planned to take part as warm up to the The Championship, including the race in the Phillipines.

“I just have to keep training to keep myself in top shape,” he added.

For the record, Yatim has qualified for the The Championship – an iconic world triathlon event – after he secured fourth place finish in the Men’s 40-44 age group category of the 4th Challenge Iskandar Puteri in Johor last November.

The race was to be held in May 31, 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was twice postponed before the organiser settled for May 22-23, where Yatim has entered for the Middle Distance (Individual – Age Group) event.

Meanwhile, Yatim received further boost in the form of sponsorship from Ararat Sports as he continues training towards the The Championship.

“I want to say a big thank you to Mr. Brandon Wong (Ararat Sports) for sponsoring training and competition gears for The Championship in Samorin, Slovakia.

“My journey to The Championship is very important and I want to make the state and country proud,” he concluded.