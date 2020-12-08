‘TVET to be main driver for local skilled labour’

KUCHING: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will serve as the main driver in the government’s efforts to produce local skilled workers, says Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais.

He said under the Industrial Revolution 4.0, there is a need for skilled manpower in Sarawak to ensure that the state remains competitive while reducing dependence on foreign labour.

“In Sarawak, the government’s policy is to give priority of employment opportunities to its own people.

“Through TVET, we will be able to help fill the manpower gaps needed under skills-based employment,” he said in his speech read by Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education and industry players at a hotel here yesterday.

He also said students who take up TVET benefit from exposure to real-life practical work situations.

“They learn through practical components of courses which expose them to equipment and machines to ensure that they have the right skills in their field of work.

“It prepares and enable them to adapt quickly when entering the workforce,” he said.

Dr Hazland later witnessed the MoU signing alongside Matang Vocational College director Mohamad Sahran Amin.

A total of 10 companies signed the MoU which aims to encourage students to further their studies in TVET.