Umno unanimously agrees on Saarani as Perak MB candidate – Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMNO Supreme Council has unanimously agreed that Perak UMNO Liaison Committee chaiman Datuk Saarani Mohamad be nominated as the new Menteri Besar of Perak.

This was confirmed by Supreme Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin when asked by reporters if Saarani’s nomination was agreed upon at the supreme council meeting last night.

However, other Supreme Council members met by reporters after the almost one-hour meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn refused to comment.

Saarani, who is also Kota Tampan state assemblyman, was also present at tonight’s meeting and is said to be among the nominees for the Perak Menteri Besar post from the party following the resignation of Chenderian assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu after his failure to gain the support of the majority of the assemblymen through a motion of confidence vote on Friday. — Bernama