Unfazed Sabah buskers embrace new normal

KOTA KINABALU: The Covid-19 pandemic has much affected the employment sector and the buskers in Sabah are no exception.

However, the group is not unfazed but seeks initiatives to continue to entertain and earn a living under the new norms, among others, through Facebook and at closed locations while complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sabah Buskers Community deputy president, Mohd Fidzuan Azlin Melan said the approach was taken to ensure that about 500 members, including buskers, magicians and artists who have been active since 2013, earn income and could continue to survive during this challenging time.

“Busking is among the jobs affected during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah as 90 per cent of buskers under the Sabah Buskers Community are full-time street musicians. The closure of the ‘Busker Zones’ has caused them to lose their livelihood.

“However, despite the difficulties during this pandemic, most of the buskers in Sabah have taken the initiative to perform live on social media, while some compose songs and conduct business online,” he told Bernama.

Before Covid-19 came onto the scene, Mohd Fidzuan said, buskers in Sabah could generate at least RM120 a day from donations or tokens from the public who watched their performances, with an estimated income of more than RM3,000 per month.

“They would perform at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Segama Waterfront, Tanjung Lipat Food Court, Api-Api Night Market, Jalan Gaya Sunday Market and several locations in other districts such as Tawau.

“However, due to this pandemic, the buskers have lost 70 per cent of their monthly income despite their initiative to continue performing via social media.

“Now, the activity is back to normal but under the new normal and buskers in Sabah have also started performing in closed as well as permitted locations,” he added.

Mohd Fidzuan said the Sabah Buskers Community hoped the state government would continue to support busking activities by opening more ‘Busker Zones’, especially at locations popular among local and foreign tourists.

“We also hope the state government can provide funds and grants to registered associations that manage local buskers in Sabah for small or large-scale activities.

“Besides that, recognition should be given to the buskers community as City Arts Ambassadors and Street Ambassadors for Sabah tourism,” he said, hoping that the aspirations of the busker’s community would be included in the 2021 State Budget, scheduled to be tabled on Dec 18.