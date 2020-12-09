203 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 203 new Covid-19 cases today to bring the tally to 31,260, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Also reported were two fatalities, one each in Tuaran and Sandakan.

Although no new red zone recorded, Masidi said one new cluster, the Kluster Kupi-Kupi, was detected in Penampang following a screening in a coffee shop.

“A total of 237 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or cured from the hospitals making the total of 28,425 cured patients.

“There are also 1,871 patients receiving treatment, with 601 in the hospitals and 1,270 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 59, and 23 patients need ventilation aids,” he said in a press conference today.

Lahad Datu is still holding the record as the highest number of daily cases today with 54.

Tuaran and Sandakan shared the second highest (25 each) followed by Penampang (24), Kota Kinabalu (22), Tawau (17), Keningau (7), Putatan (6), Pitas (6), Kudat (5), Semporna (3), Kota Belud (3), Papar (2), Beluran (1). Tenom (1), Kuala Penyu (1), and Kota Marudu (1).

Of the 203 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, 107 cases (52.7%) were due to close contact screening in 16 districts, 36 cases (25.46%) from new and existing cluster screening, symptomatic screening of 31 cases (15.3%), community screening of one case (0.5%), workplace screening of three cases (1.5%) and 25 cases (12.3%) were from other categories.

Masidi also added that the total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,029 units.

Meanwhile, the number of beds at the PKRC is 5,777 units making a total of 6,806 units. The percentage of bed use today was 27.49 percent.