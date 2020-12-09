‘Abuse of foreign workers immoral, inhumane’

MIRI: The abuse of foreign workers, especially maids, is immoral and inhumane.

Senator Alan Ling said he was disappointed that such cases were still happening in the country, with most of the cases likely caused by misunderstanding that could be forgiven.

“Employers should not expect maids to know everything in a day. They should be given time to familiarise themselves with conditions at the home including our way of life and culture,” he said.

Ling said many employers used violence to rein in their workers and most cases were reported to involve female foreign helpers.

Ling, who is also state Pakatan Harapan and Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary, said it was the responsibility of employers to train their workers.

“Although only a maid, she is also entitled to good treatment and not to be exploited by being told to do extra work.”

He also criticised employers who withheld the salaries of their foreign workers. They should receive their salary every month so that they could remit the money to their families back home, he added.

“Not paying their salary is likened to modern slavery, a cruel and immoral act on the part of employers and agents,” he said.

Ling, a lawyer by training, said he was all for justice, righteousness and respect for human rights regardless of race and origin.

Those with information on abuse of maids can contact him at 016-8733663 so that he could direct the information to the authorities.