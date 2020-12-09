British granny, 90, gets first Covid vaccination

COVENTRY, United Kingdom: A 90-year-old British grandmother became the first person in a Western country to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine, as Britain rolled out Pfizer-BioNTech’s drug in the biggest inoculation drive in its history.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was “the best early birthday present” and added: “My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it.

“If I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

Keenan received the jab in front of cameras at a hospital in the central English city of Coventry, followed by an elderly man called William Shakespeare.

The jab was administered by May Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) for 23 years.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Keenan, a former jewellery shop worker who has two children and four grandchildren.

The over-80s, care home workers and at-risk frontline health and social care staff are first in line to get the jab, on what has been dubbed “V-Day”. A second jab is required in 21 days. — AFP