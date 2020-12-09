Brunei travellers allowed to enter Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian National Security Council today agreed with the State Government’s proposal to allow tourists from Brunei Darussalam to enter Sabah by road and air.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun made the announcement today during the press conference to update Covid-19 situation in Sabah.

“Travellers from Brunei will be subjected to the condition of undergoing RT-PCR or RTK-Ag test three days before travel as stipulated in Sabah Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

“This decision was made as Brunei Darussalam is not included in the list of 23 countries banned from entering Malaysia. This measure is also expected to boost the economic and tourism sectors of Sabah,” he said.

As of today, Brunei has recorded 217 days without Covid-19 local infection case.