Bung Moktar offers to be Covid-19 vaccine test subject after Sarikei MP expresses concern

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today said he was prepared to be the first person in Malaysia to be tested with a Covid-19 vaccine.

“To respond to Sarikei’s challenge, I offer to be the first person to be tested with this vaccine if there is (one); I’m not afraid because I want to be healthy,” he said while debating the Budget 2021’s allocation for the Health Ministry at the committee stage.

Bung Moktar was responding to Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu’s debate speech on the Budget 2021 allocation for the Health Ministry.

Wong had detailed the experiences that he, his wife and his son faced after contracting Covid-19 previously, which included hospitals’ initial rejection for verification tests on him and his wife.

He also said his national athlete son, Jackie Wong, had been kept in hospital for 73 days when the Covid-19 virus had already died in his body.

Wong then asked who would be test subjects for Covid-19 vaccines to be used in Malaysia.

“I feel that my family including me had become test subjects when we were verified to be Covid-19 positive. If we already have that vaccine, who will become the next test subject?

“The citizens outside have proposed that it be tested first on politicians or the country’s leaders to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine before it is given to the public. Are we already prepared?” Wong had asked in concluding his speech.

Wong was formerly a Covid-19 patient who had spent over 70 days under hospitalisation, including 42 days under coma.

Among other things in Wong’s debate speech, he had asked if Malaysia’s health practitioners were already ready for the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines to be used in the country, and if there was knowledge and expertise about such potential side-effects. – Malay Mail

