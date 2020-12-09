Covid-19: 1,012 new cases reported yesterday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country remains in four figures with 1,012 cases reported yesterday, bringing the total recorded in Malaysia to date to 75,306.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement yesterday said seven of the cases were imported, while 1,005 were local transmissions.

“The number of Covid-19 cases recovered today is 1,750. This takes the cumulative number of cases completely cured to 64,056, or 85.1 percent of the total number of cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently 10,862 active cases, while four deaths were also reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 388, or 0.52 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said Selangor reported the highest number of cases yesterday with 417 (41.2 per cent) followed by Sabah with 271 (26.8 per cent) and Johor with 108 (10.7 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently 126 Covid-19 positive cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 62 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, he said all the four deaths reported yesterday were from Sabah and involved women, with three being citizens and one non-citizen.

Of the three locals, one was a 64-year-old hypertensive patient who died at the Tawau Hospital, the second a 92-year-old with a history of hernia, anemia and osteoarthritis whose body was taken to Lahad Datu Hospital, and a 33-year-old with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease who died at the Tawau Hospital.

The only non-citizen who died yesterday was 90 years old, and her body was taken to the Tuaran Hospital. — Bernama