Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, four clusters still active

KUCHING (Dec 9): Sarawak recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

The number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,072.

There were also no new clusters reported, with only four active clusters left in the state, namely the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Green Hill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster — all of which located in Kuching.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were four cases of recoveries and discharges for the day.

“As of today, 1,041 or 97.11 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

“A total of 12 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, nine are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and three in Miri Hospital,” it said.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 39 for the day, with one still awaiting lab results, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,900 to date.

For persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 164 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,527 individuals at 40 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 37,168.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.77 per cent of the total number of cases.

Serian and Kuching districts are still yellow zones as there was a total of three cases of local infection recorded in the last 14 days, with two in Serian and one in Kuching. The other 38 districts in the state remain green.