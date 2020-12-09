Covid-19: Two new clusters detected

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in the country involving several areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first cluster, the Seruling Cluster, involving the districts of Klang, Hulu Selangor and Petaling in Selangor with the initial positive case detected on Dec 4 as a result of screening of individuals with symptoms at a workplace.

“As of today (yesterday), 2,267 people have been screened with 109 of them tested positive for the virus in this cluster,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster, dubbed the Tapak Bina Darul Cluster, involved the districts of Titiwangsa, Cheras and Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur; Petaling, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Klang in Selangor; as well as Seremban in Negeri Sembilan.

He said the index case was detected on Dec 6 through targeted screenings at a construction site.

“As of today (yesterday), a total of 240 individuals have been screened with 14 of them tested positive in the cluster,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that with the addition of these two new clusters, a total of 392 clusters have been reported so far.

He explained that a total of 207 clusters had ended, including four yesterday, namely the Melati Cluster,

Kempas Cluster, Titir Cluster and Tempayan Cluster.

“This takes the number of active clusters being monitored to 185 and, of the total, 41 clusters have reported an increased number of cases.

“The clusters which recorded the highest increase in new cases today (yesterday) are the Teratai Cluster (78

cases), Batu Tujuh Cluster (52 cases) and Ria-30 Cluster (33 cases),” he said. — Bernama