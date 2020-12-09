DAP rep in the dark over possible tie-up with Umno

IPOH (Dec 9): DAP’s decision to work with Umno in Perak has been made without any discussion with all 16 assemblymen first, claimed Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu.

He said after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the confidence of the majority of state assemblymen as Menteri Besar at the state assembly sitting on Friday, he was never alerted to attend any party meeting.

“I cannot speak on behalf of other DAP assemblymen, but I just want to state, that thus far, as a Perak DAP Committee member, I have not been informed of any discussions and any meetings,” he told Bernama.

He also said that the last time the meeting was held was before the state assembly sitting on Friday with other Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

Yesterday, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the party had decided to work with UMNO to form a clean, strong and stable multi-racial government.

Asked on what action he would take if the cooperation really happened, Terence said he would just wait and see first.

Earlier, in a statement to the media, he said that if ‘cooperation’ means supporting a budget that benefits the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a responsible assemblyman, he will certainly support it.

“But it is not about cooperating blindly, that will support any abuse of power and corruption,” he said.

Apart from Terence, another DAP assemblyman, Leow Thye Yih, from Pokok Assam, also voiced a similar opinion.

Leow was reportedly refused to cooperate with Umno and would not support any Menteri Besar candidate from the party as he viewed Umno’s actions had clearly betrayed the mandate of the people in the 14th General Election.

The Perak DUN has 59 state assemblymen with Umno having the most seats at 25, followed by DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (5), PKR (3) and PAS (3), while Gerakan and Independent have one seat each. – Bernama