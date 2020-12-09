Dr Adham Baba: Covid-19 offers lessons on healthcare preparedness, resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: The pandemic Covid-19 offers huge opportunities to learn lessons on healthcare system preparedness and resilience, said Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said Malaysia’s strong capacity in outbreak preparedness and response have helped the ministry to combat the pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health has recognised that the current health care environment creates a number of fiscal challenges.

“An integrated health care system will provide good health care to Malaysians effectively and efficiently,” he said in his keynote address at the launch of the Digital Revenue Management In Health Care Post-Pandemic 2020 Virtual Conference here yesterday.

Dr Adham said to do this, digitalisation can play a strong role in achieving the financial sustainability.

“We need to systematically align the whole spectrum of health care services, from primary care, tertiary care, to intermediate and long-term care to achieve our goal of patient-centred care.

“I am pleased to note that good progress has been made over the years and, with the advancement of infrastructure in place, we can even explore bringing health care right to the patient’s home via tele-health or tele-consult,” he added.

He said this innovation would increase convenience and access to timely advice.

“The year 2020 has been tough as this pandemic has not only taken lives, but also impacted our economy. New frontiers were made in light of this unprecedented crisis to the world as were assess and shift into the new norms through daily lives and business conducts,” he said. — Bernama