EMCO in Telipok Ria extended until Dec 24

KOTA KINABALU: The two-week Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented in Taman Telipok Ria Tuaran which ends tomorrow will be extended for 14 more days, until Christmas eve.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the Health Ministry has implemented 8,186 screening in the locality, with a total of 493 positive cases detected cumulatively.

“To date, the ministry has also confirmed that there are 1,386 samples still awaiting results.

“Based on the Ministry of Health risk assessment and advice, the state government has agreed to extend the EMCO in Taman Telipok Ria for another 14 days until 24 December 2020,” he said during a press conference today.