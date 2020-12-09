King receives credentials of 12 foreign envoys to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday received the credentials of 12 foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara here.

Present at the ceremony was Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob.

The envoys are Sami Rafael Leino of Finland; Kristen Rosenvold Geelan (Denmark); Dr Petra Ponevács-Pana (Hungary); Jagdishwar Goburdhun (Mauritius); Michalis Rokas (EU); Hermono (Indonesia); Ronald Galharague (France); Dr Peter-Christof Blomeyer (Germany); Diego Velasco Von Pilgrimm (Chile); Pam Chong Dunn (New Zealand); Tran Viet Thai (Vietnam) and Golam Sarwar (Bangladesh).

Leino has served as the director of the Unit for East Asia and Oceania at the Americas and Asia Department of Finland’s Foreign Ministry, while Geelan was Denmark ambassador to Hungary in 2016.

Ponevács-Pana, on the other hand, has served as Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Economic Relations in Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2014 until 2020.

Meanwhile, Goburdhun is formerly Mauritius High Commissioner to India from 2015 until 2020, while Rokas has served as First Secretary of EU delegation to Hong Kong and Macau in 2002.

Hermono was Indonesian ambassador to Spain for two years from 2018, while Galharague was France ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2017 until September this year.

Blomeyer was Germany ambassador to several countries including Uganda and Kosovo, while Velasco has

served as Chile Forensic Team Coordinator for 2004 tsunami in Thailand.

Chong Dunn has served as New Zealand ambassador to Asean, while Thai was the director of Vietnam’s Centre for APEC Studies and Sarwar was Bangladesh envoy to Sweden (2013) and Oman (2017). — Bernama