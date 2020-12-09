Man fined RM10,000 for operating gambling machine

KUCHING: A magistrate’s court yesterday imposed fine of RM10,000, in default five months’ imprisonment, on a self-employed man for operating a gambling machine at a premises along Jalan Petanak here yesterday.

Lim Chiu Yap, 21 pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar when the charge under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by the court interpreter.

According to the charge, the accused was said to have committed the offence on Dec 5, at around 5.50pm.

From the inspections made, the police found an app on his mobile phone for the purpose of conducting online gambling.

The accused was later arrested and a smart phone and cash of RM244 in his possession were seized.

The accused from Engkilili was not represented by counsel.

Meanwhile, in the same court, an unemployed man pleaded not guilty to hurting his step brother for not giving him his motorcycle key.

Shahrani Shahrizan, 33, pleaded not guilty when the court interpreter read the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code to him.

A magistrate’s court then set the case for mention on January 18, 2021 and allowed the man to be released on RM3,000 cash bail with one local surety.

The accused was said to have committed the offence on Dec 4, around 1.30pm, in their residence at Jalan Kampung Bako near here.

According to facts of the case, the 25-year-old victim was punched and kicked by the accused because the victim refused to give him the motorcycle key.

Because of the attack, the victim suffered pain on his upper left chest.

The accused was not represented by counsel.

Prosecution for both cases was conducted by Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.