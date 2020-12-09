Mattary to be managed by MIS starting next year, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Ma’had Tahfiz Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’kub (Mattary) will be managed by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) starting next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was in view of the religious school’s high overhead expense.

“The oncost (of Mattary) is high so let the government give funding for the oncost to continue the operation of Mattary,” he said when officiating the 10th anniversary of Ma’had Tahfiz Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’kub (Mattary) at Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Muadzam Shall Hall here today.

The religious school, which is currently managed by the Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) will be handed over to MIS starting Jan 1, next year.

Abang Johari also pointed out that the state government will be setting up an international religious secondary school using the syllabus from Singapore’s Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah.

“I have announced that the state will have five international schools and I want set up an international school for the Muslim community.

“The construction of the school will be borne by the government and it will start next year. Right now, it is at the planning stage and the project is expected to be completed in three years’ time,” he said.

He said the new school will be located near the current Mattary primary school and will be equipped with facilities that’s relevant with today’s education approach.

He also said the international religious school will provide hostel facilities so students will live at the school and focus on their studies.

“The entry requirements to this secondary school will be higher and the results of students must also be good.

“Apart from being good in their Al-Quran studies, the students will also continue their studies at a higher level including taking up the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) syllabus which is important,” he said, adding that this new school provides a pathway for Muslim students who studied at religious primary schools such as Mattary.

He noted the Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah, Singapore has links to several well-known international universities.

“We will work with them and graduates from this school will have certification and eligibility to enter international universities,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, LAKMNS chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahab Abang Julai and MIS president Datuk Misnu Taha.