Ministry to resume all initiatives post-CMCO — Nanta

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will resume all its initiatives and activities following the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Monday for most states.

Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry sees this latest development as an opportunity to reopen business sectors and boost the economic activities domestically.

“These include continuing the ministry’s activities and initiatives such as KBBM (Buy Malaysian Products Campaign) and PJM (Malaysian Sale Programme), in addition to the 2020 Franchise Tour Programme.

“The ministry is also actively implementing various efforts to promote KBBM and PJM through mass and social media as an injection of enthusiasm for producers and entrepreneurs to produce more quality products and services, and of course at reasonable prices,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

He said all state KPDNHEP offices will mobilise the same initiatives such as the Back to School Campaign 2021, Disaster Relief Programme, Foodbank Programme for tertiary

students, as well as monitoring and inspecting business premises.

Nanta added postponed Consumer Claims Tribunal cases and action plans will also continue.

“Therefore the support from all levels of community is very important and necessary in ensuring the success of all government programmes in general, in particular KPDNHEP programmes, to support the economic recovery efforts of our country.

“I hope the people will continue to support the country’s domestic economic activities while continuing to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Make use of the various facilities and avenues that have been provided by the ministry where the ministry has facilitated ease of doing businesses in many sectors,” he said.

He pointed out that this included easier application for sales by filling in the required information through the MySalesTracker application.

“Users can access sales information in the application before leaving the house. KPDNHEP will continue to assist consumers and ease business dealings, especially during difficult times such as these,” he said.

The ministry also noted that Episode 14 of the animated series ‘Upin & Ipin’ – ‘Barang Baik, Barang Kita’, has had over five million views since it was posted on YouTube recently.

“It is one of the ministry’s innovative approaches in promoting the initiatives among the people, including children,” he said.