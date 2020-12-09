Power supply to 4 premises cut off for illegal gambling

KUCHING: A grocery shop, an eatery and two private residences here had their electricity supply cut off yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the premises were believed to be involved in illegal gambling.

“According to Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, the police could request for the electricity to be cut-off if there is a reasonable reason that the premises are conducting illegal gambling,” said Awang Din in a statement yesterday.

The integrated operation by the Kuching District police headquarters (IPD Kuching) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday led by Inspector Nazri Harrisman Daee and staff of Sesco was conducted from 9am until 2pm.

Awang Din warned owners of premises not to carry out any illegal gambling as the police would not hesitate to take stern action against them under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

On a related matter, Awang Din disclosed that from Dec 1 to Dec 8, IPD Kuching CID had made seven raids on gaming premises and eight online gaming operators were arrested.

“The investigation is conducted under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of RM5,000 up to RM50,000 and three years’ imprisonment, upon conviction,” he said.