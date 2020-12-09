Sabah govt to give one-off financial assistance to tourism, filming agencies in state – Jafry

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): The Sabah state government has agreed to give a one-off financial assistance to 503 tourism and filming agencies in the state, said Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

According to Jafry, the assistance, which will involved an allocation of more than RM2 million, will be given to the agencies that have been registered with the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“Each of the 503 agencies will receive a one-off assistance of RM4,000 and this is part of the Sabah New Deal allocation for MICE activities. The assistance will also be funded by the Tourism, Culture and Environment ministry,” he said in a press statement today.

Jafry added that the financial assistance will be disbursed to the 503 agencies this month.

“This is assistance as well as a show of appreciation to the agencies for their contribution to the state all this while,” he said and expressed hope that with the financial aid, the recipients will be able to reactivate their respective businesses.

He, however, stressed that they must ensure that they continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the government so that tourist confidence in the state will return.