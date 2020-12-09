Scouts seek to re-establish local council in Kapit

KAPIT: The Malaysian Scouts Federation Sarawak branch is looking to re-establish a local council here.

During a courtesy call on Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat recently, Sarawak chief scout commissioner Capt Zainuddin Hamdan Sirat said there was a local council here in the past but it lapsed a decade ago. He said the movement is also looking at how best to develop the land allocated by the government at the old Kapit Airport for an administrative office and scouting activities.

In response, Jamit said he supported setting up a local council.

“Scouting is a good movement involving youth through various outdoor activities to impart skills and knowledge, which are vital in their lives – living skills which are useful.

“Scouts are a uniformed movement to inculcate team work, discipline, good moral values, and behaviour. Also to instil in youth the spirit of patriotism, sense of loyalty, and civic-mindedness to be responsible citizens in future.

“The leadership training is an important aspect of life because one can’t learn it from books,” he said.