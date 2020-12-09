‘Setting up of international secondary schools wise move’

MIRI: The setting up of international secondary schools by the Sarawak government is a wise move to enable bright students from underprivileged families to obtain quality education that would put them in good stead to gain entry into prestigious institutions of higher learning.

Thus, parents, especially those from rural areas, must ensure that their children take their education very seriously to have a chance to be accepted into these schools, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“It is another fruit of the brilliant mind of our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for the future of young Sarawakians,” Dennis said when officiating at the opening of the multipurpose hall of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SK Long Loyang recently.

Dennis said the Chief Minister had announced during the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting that a sum of RM20 million had been set aside under the 2021 state budget for the building of the first of such school, which will be situated at 12th Mile Jalan Kuching/Serian.

As of now, he said private international schools cater only to rich families who could afford the high study fees which were beyond most parents’ capability.

With the Sarawak international schools, deserving rural students will get a chance to study among the elite students of the state, he added.

“As places will be limited, we can expect a steep competition to get a place at these schools,” he said.

He said the schools will use Cambridge syllabus for Form 1 to Form 5 students and only admit smart and bright students, which bode well for the development of students in terms of academic performance and discipline.

“Getting children into these schools will not be hard if parents play their part in nurturing their children and work closely with the school teachers.

“Your hard work will pay off once your children secure a place in these schools where they are able to attain good education, which is essential for them to have a bright future,” he added.

Dennis also informed that Sarawak is the only state in the country to build and own schools of such standard.

“We must, therefore, appreciate the untiring efforts of our Chief Minister in consistently finding ways to develop Sarawak in all aspects, especially in education, to reach our target to be a developed and high income state by 2030,” he said.

On a related matter, the assemblyman urged all teachers stationed at primary schools in Telang Usan constituency to double up their efforts to make their students excel in important subjects such as Mathematics and Science, considering that these two subjects are not the favourite among rural students.

The SK Long Loyang PTA multipurpose hall was built at a cost of RM315,000 funded by the state government.

Dennis announced an allocation of RM10,000 from his MRP fund for 2021 for the school and RM150,000 from his 2021 RTP fund for the construction of a pathway from the longhouse to the school.

The school’s acting headmaster Malang Laing Abing, who also spoke, mentioned that the Education Ministry had approved their request to build a new school block, teachers quarters and a new boarding house for the school.

He thanked Dennis for his untiring efforts and countless support in helping SK Long Loyang in many events and to improve many aspects of the school since 2011.

More than 200 people attended the event. Among them were Long Loyang headmen Dennis Madang and PTA chairman Lucy Den.