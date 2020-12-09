Sim hails Petronas-S’wak settlement deal in reclaiming oil, gas rights

KUCHING: The recent commercial settlement agreement between Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Sarawak government is yet another accomplishment in reclaiming the state’s rights over its oil and gas resources, says Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

Sim said the agreement success was on top of the imposition of state sales tax on petroleum products that had since contributed significantly to the state coffer, and helped to propel the state towards a developed status by 2030.

“The settlement agreement between the state government and Petronas is timely and set the path to restore what is rightly ours.

“It spells out clearly the roles of Petronas and the state government through Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros),” said Sim.

He said the agreement would allow the state to have a bigger role in the oil and gas industry, and provide opportunities to local businesses to service Petros and Petronas – creating a bigger economic spinoff.

“It also sets the roles of Petronas to offshore activities and Petros to onshore that will mutually benefit both operations for the best returns to the state government and its people.”

He added the agreement would present the state government with more control over the state’s resources onshore and offshore to ensure they would be developed sustainably for the benefit of the people.

“The fruits of the oil and gas resources will be shared with the state more fairly apart, from the 5 per cent royalty and 5 per cent state sales tax that Petronas must pay the state government.”

Sim said he was optimistic that more local companies would now be able to take part in the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry, as there were only a handful of local companies involved in the field now

“My hope is that there is a set target in terms of how much works are to be awarded to the local companies and subject to a set timetable.”

He also said that gas produced should be reserved for the state’s own use to attract the setting up of manufacturing factories here and creating further

foreign direct investment into the state.

He also said the offshore petroleum operations that were now heavily invested by Petronas would be monitored through the agreement with a consultative framework, facilitating closer working relationship between the state and federal governments.

Sim said the commercial agreement would enable Petros to leapfrog into the established oil an gas industry in the shortest time possible with Petronas sharing its data on petroleum development.