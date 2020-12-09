SRDC to enforce strict bylaws to stop Sibu Jaya businesses from converting five-foot-ways into stores

SIBU (Dec 9): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will enforce strict bylaws and policy to stop business operators in Sibu Jaya from converting five-foot-ways into stores.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said converting a five-foot-way into a store is a violation of the By-Law 26 of the Local Authority Cleanliness 1999 which provides for a fine of RM1,500 for the first offence and a fine of RM3,000 or nine months imprisonment term or both for the subsequent offence.

Sempurai said that he had observed the situation at Sibu Jaya for quite some time and found out that some business operators refused or did not want to comply with the regulations by the council.

“Looking at the situation at Sibu Jaya, we are going to start enforce this bylaw. Some business operators not only display goods at the five-foot ways, but they convert them into stores.

“This is totally not allowed. Even if they do pay for the permit to allow them to display their goods, but they are not allowed to convert it into stores, this is very clear,” he pointed at the press conference today.

He pointed out that some business operators even closed the five-foot-ways with the reason to prevent theft.

“Council never allowed the closure of five-foot ways. I’ve informed the committee chairman that we will enforce the by law and policy starting today,” he said.

He said those converting five-foot ways into store would be issued a notice.

He also said that the council would enforce the law strictly on coffee shop operators who operate their business without a license.

He said during a spot check conducted last week, he found out that not only these operators opened their business without a license, but also operated beyond their boundaries and displayed their tables and chairs at the whole of five-foot ways.

“This was discovered during my spot check last week, we do not have any other option but to enforce the law strictly and stringently. We have to take a stern action because they do not have license yet,” he pointed out.

He said coffee shops and supermarkets are also prohibited from putting their trolleys, chairs or tables to reserve the parking bays.

He said their actions would deprive others of the usage of parking bays.

“Sibu Jaya right now, especially during the weekend, there are a lot of people coming,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that the council would tighten up the conditions of standard operating procedure (SOP) early next year to all areas under SRDC.

“It has not been endorsed yet. It is almost similar to the current one, we are just tighten up the conditions which include Covid-19 SOP that has not being put previously and there are certain terms, we have to amend to cover all the loopholes,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong said the operators had been informed of such terms and conditions during a dialogue with Café, coffee shop and restaurants operators recently.

Other proposed terms and conditions included no music shall be allowed during the operations, pets are strictly prohibited in the premises, and a maintenance fee amounting to RM50 per month per stall displayed outside the shop lots will be charged by SRDC.

He also said that the operators would not be allowed to place more than 30 tables inside the premises unless if there is a permission writing being issued by the council.