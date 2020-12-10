274 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 274 new positive Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 265 recoveries today, said Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 274, making the cumulative total to 31,534 cases. Two death cases have been recorded, one each in the Keningau and Sandakan District,” he said.

“Today, a total of 265 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, bringing the cumulative recovery total to 28,690. A total of 1,857 patients are receiving treatment, namely 640 people in the hospital and 1,217 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centre).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 63 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 Spokesperson, here today.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded 67 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Lahad Datu (66), Sandakan (38), Tawau (34), Tuaran (19), Penampang (19), Kota Belud (10), Putatan (six), Papar (five), Kudat (three), Keningau (two), Semporna (two), Kota Marudu (one), Kinabatangan (one) and Telupid (one).

He said no cases were found in Pitas, Beluran, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Kalabakan, Tongod, Tambunan, Beaufort, Ranau, Kunak, Sipitang and Nabawan today.

“No additional red zones have been recorded [today]. Today, no new clusters have been reported,” revealed Masidi.

“Of the 274 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 116 cases (42.3%) were from close contact screening in 14 districts, 100 cases (36.5%) from existing cluster screening, 36 cases (13.1%) symptomatic screening, 12 cases (4.9%) from community screening and 10 cases (3.6%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 1,029 beds. Meanwhile, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have 5,777 beds, making it a total bed capacity of 6,806 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 27.28%,” he added.

According to Masidi, up to yesterday, 289,331 food baskets have been distributed to the target group in Sabah.

The Minister also said the result of the Covid-19 large-scale screening held on December 9 and 10 at the Menggatal Temporary Detention Centre will come out today (Dec 11) and is expected to increase the number of new Covid-19 case statistics in Kota Kinabalu.