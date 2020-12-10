38yo man nabbed by cops for allegedly threatening, assaulting parents at Jalan Mendu

KUCHING (Dec 10): A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly beating and threatening to kill his parents on Wednesday.

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspect was arrested by the police at Jalan Mendu here at around 3.45pm.

He said the arrest was made after a police report was lodged by the suspect’s father who claimed that the suspect went berserk and threatened to kill his wife and him at their house in Jalan Matang here on Dec 6.

“In the incident, the suspect was said to have strangled his mother and hit his father with a plate while threatening to kill them.

“After that the suspect sprayed the mosquito repellent spray towards the gas stove causing fire to spread in the kitchen,” said Aidil in a statement here today.

He added, the father then tried to console the suspect who was said to ask his father to send him to Siol Kandis to pick up a car.

“However, during the journey, the suspect acted aggressively, punching his father’s shoulder.

“Worried for his safety, the father stopped the car in the middle of the road to save himself from being abused,” he said.

The father then lodged a police report which led to arrest of the suspect, who was also found to have a previous criminal record.

“However, during interrogation, the suspect denied strangling and threatening his parents.

“Preliminary investigations also revealed that the man is also suspected of being involved in a robbery case in Semariang Batu,” said Aidil.

The suspect will be remanded today for further investigations under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code.