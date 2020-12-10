Army foils illegal immigrants’ attempts to enter Sarawak

KUCHING: The army has foiled an attempt by three foreigners on Tuesday to enter Sarawak illegally to seek employment in Lundu.

A press statement from the First Infantry Division yesterday said in the incident at 10.20pm, a team conducting border security patrols at illegal entry points around Kandaie sector detected and detained the trio.

“After being detained and inspected, the three illegal immigrants from Semunying, West Kalimantan, Indonesia were found wanting to go to Lundu for employment.

“All of them were later deported from Malaysia after a police report was lodged at the Lundu police station,” said the statement.

The statement said attempts to enter Sarawak illegally as well as cross-border criminal activities during the Covid-19 pandemic have been successfully thwarted through strict border controls and swift action by the army via Ops Benteng.

“The commitment shown in the effort to control the sovereignty of the country’s borders proves the loyalty of the armed forces on duty regardless of time and constraints.

“The Malaysian Army is always committed to carrying out its assigned responsibilities and will not compromise with any party that tries to cross the country’s borders,” added the statement.