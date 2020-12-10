Boy killed in crocodile attack at Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: An afternoon swim in Sungai Sabah Baru today turned tragic for two boys after one of them was attacked and taken away by a crocodile.

District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said in a statement that the eight-year-old boy and his friend, went swimming in the river at about 1.30 pm.

The boy was suddenly attacked by a crocodile, prompting his friend to immediately rush to the victim’s house to inform his father, Rohan said.

“Police who received information about the incident had contacted the Lahad Datu Marine Police and Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Department for Search and Rescue Operation.

“About 3.30 pm, the victim’s body was found floating about two meters from the scene and inspection found the victim suffered injuries on his waist, stomach and chest,” he said, adding that the victim died at the scene.

Rohan in his statement said that the scene was located about 20 meters from the victim’s house.

He said the victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Lahad Datu for post mortem and police have also ruled out foul play in the incident.

“The case was investigated as a sudden death case,” he said, adding that members of the public who live near the beach or river should always be careful while conducting any activities near the water to avoid being attacked by crocodiles.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu Wildlife Department Officer, Silvester Saimin said his department will monitor the area.

Silvester also called on the public to immediately inform the department upon sighting a crocodile or crocodile attack incident for immediate action.