City folks aghast at felling of trees at traffic island

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) is undertaking a re-beautification and upgrading project along the road from the gyratory near Telang Usan Hotel to the Airport road junction, said mayor Adam Yii.

He said this in response to public criticism of the removal of trees and shrubs on this stretch regarded as greens of the city, describing the exercise as a waste of public money.

The exercise had elicited an outcry by green advocates in the city but it was welcomed by some others.

“The council only removed all unhealthy trees affected by termite attacks, particularly majestic palm and flame of forest trees for safety reasons,” he said.

Yii said the council had also been criticised for not doing any improvement works and the only way to improve is to remove these unhealthy trees and existing landscaping plants there.

“We need to redesign the planting pattern and to retain the good trees and shrubs,” he added.

He did not disclose how much the upgrading project would cost and date of completion but the removal works started last week.

The felled trees and debris were removed by excavator and lorry.

A member of the public who only wished to be identified as Peter told The Borneo Post that he and several of his friends were aghast with the removal of the plants dotting this stretch recently and demanded answers from the council.

“Why cut down the trees and shrubs – it is a waste of public money – and the place looks barren now,” he said.