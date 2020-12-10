CM: James Shoal near Bintulu could be holding large oil resources, S’wak considering exploring it

KUCHING (Dec 10): Sarawak is currently looking into the idea of exploring James Shoal — an underwater shoal located about 83km northwest of Bintulu — said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was in view of findings made by a scientist in a book that James Shoal is estimated to hold an estimated 93 billion barrels of oil resources.

“James Shoal is an area that has potential natural resources. Whether it has been explored or not, maybe it has but I do not know as there are no further details because I read this from a book.

“So in the meantime, we will look at the situation first,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the earthbreaking ceremony of Wisma Melayu Sarawak at Jalan Diplomatik here today.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said he found out about the potential of James Shoal through a book he had read.

“So I looked up Google Maps and apparently James Shoal is located near Bintulu.

“This means that we must be good at managing and administering the resources in our state, not only in Bintulu but also all the way to Balingian, from the north to the Natuna islands, which is not far from Lundu,” he said.

As such, he said Sarawak’s resources indirectly required the expertise of scientists, archeologists and experts in this matter.

James Shoal is located 22 meters underwater in the South China Sea and is within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Despite being located about 45 nautical miles from the coast of Bintulu in the South China Sea, China has made claims on the James Shoal based on its nine-dash line.

Malaysia has also effectively asserted its jurisdiction over its continental shelf including the areas in and around James Shoal.