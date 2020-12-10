Construction of new Wisma Melayu Sarawak to begin next year, RM50 mln for first phase

KUCHING (Dec 10): The construction of the Wisma Melayu Sarawak building is expected to begin early next year, said Assistant Minister International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

With an expected cost of not more than RM50 million for the first phase, he said the main building was designed based on the Tengkolok concept — a Malay fabric headgear worn in the olden times.

The two-storey building will have a main convention hall with a capacity of 2,000 people, three seminars and meeting rooms, a Malay arts and culture gallery, exhibition space, a surau with 1,000 capacity, a recreational park with full grown jackfruit trees, and a basement carpark with spaces for 290 vehicles, he revealed.

The construction of the Wisma Melayu Sarawak building on a 6.5-acre plot at Jalan Diplomatik near Bako here will be undertaken by Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS).

“On behalf of AKYBMS board members I call upon our community, especially the corporate bodies, to chip in together financially for the building fund of Wisma Melayu so that it can be completed smoothly.

“This building will be ours together,” said Naroden in his speech at the earth breaking ceremony this morning. Naroden was the organising chairman of the ceremony.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the earth breaking ceremony, also with the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also AKYBMS chairman.

Meanwhile, Naroden said AKYBMS already has some plans for phase two of the Wisma Melayu Sarawak construction.

He said with enough funds in the future, AKYBMS planned to construct and rent out a 10-storey office space, construct a hotel or budget hostel, build shophouses, set up a ‘warung’ style restaurant, and build sporting and recreational facilities in the Wisma Melayu Sarawak compound.

“We hope our members, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate bodies in Sarawak can help AKYBMS and use the facilities here,” said Naroden.

He said AKYBMS had also involved non-Malays in its various activities. This inclusivity, he added, is in line with Abang Johari’s policy which made Sarawak into a model state that is stable with its multiracial and multi religious society.

“Through various activities organised by AKYBMS, especially after Wisma Melayu Sarawak is completed, AKYBMS will continue to support the vision and mission of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government under the leadership of Abang Johari,” said Naroden.