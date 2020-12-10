Covid-19: 1 new positive in Sarawak after man returns to Kuching from Selangor

KUCHING (Dec 10): A Sarawakian man returning from Selangor for the holidays with his family is the only Covid-19 positive case recorded in the state today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the man arrived at Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday (Dec 9) after flying in from Kuala Lumpur.

He underwent Covid-19 screening on arrival at the airport and was sent to a quarantine centre for his compulsory 14-day quarantine.

“The rt-PCR test conducted on him returned positive results for the virus today. The case has been categorised as an Import B (imported from other states) case under Kuching district.

“The case did not show any symptoms. He has been referred and admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. Contact tracing is now being carried out since the case was infected while he was in a high risk Covid-19 area,” said the SDMC statement.

Following the single case, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is now 1,073.

There were also no new clusters reported, with only four active clusters left in the state, namely the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Green Hill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster — all of which located in Kuching

On another matter, SDMC reported there were no cases of recoveries and discharges for the day.

“As of today, 1,041 or 97.02 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

“A total of 13 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, 10 are at SGH, and three in Miri Hospital,” it said.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 18 for the day, with one still awaiting lab results while the others tested negative for the virus.

For persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 246 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,488 individuals at 41 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 37,492.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.77 per cent of the total number of cases.

Serian and Kuching districts are still yellow zones as there was a total of three cases of local infection recorded in the last 14 days, with two in Serian and one in Kuching. The other 38 districts in the state remain green.