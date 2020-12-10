Covid-19: 4 more clusters detected

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday detected four new COVID-19 clusters involving several areas in Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Kelantan, Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Kupi-Kupi cluster, involving the Penampang district in Sabah was detected during a symptomatic individual screening on Dec 2.

“As of Dec 9, 12 individuals from this cluster have been screened, with all of them found to be Covid-19 positive,” he told a news conference on Covid-19 development here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster, the Tapak Bina Ikon Bintang Cluster, was detected in Lembah Pantai and Kepong districts in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 9 following the targeted screening of workers at a construction site.

He said as of Dec 9, 532 individuals had been screened and 12 positive cases were detected.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Bandar Impian cluster was detected in Kluang, Johor and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, with the index case being a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case who tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 1.

“As of Dec 9, 58 individuals from this cluster have been screened and nine have tested positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the fourth cluster, the Jalan Kemang cluster, involved the district of Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and the index case was reported to have tested positive on Dec 5 as a result of a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“A total of 257 individuals from this cluster have been screened, as of Dec 9 and 19 positive cases were detected,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that with the addition of these four new clusters, a total of 396 clusters have been reported so far.

He said that a total of 211 clusters had ended, including four yesterday, namely the Gala cluster, Harmoni cluster, Mahkota cluster and Bah Kenangan cluster.

“This brings the number of active clusters being monitored to 185 and of the total, 38 clusters have reported an increased number of cases.

“The clusters which recorded the highest increase in new cases today (yesterday) are the Jalan Genting cluster with 119 cases, Bintang cluster (45 cases) and Tapak Bina Muda cluster (39 cases),” he said. — Bernama