Defamation: MACC lodges police report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday lodged a police report against an individual who claimed that he was threatened by an MACC officer in connection with a recent investigation into a Macau Scam case.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC mentioned that the top management of the agency took the individual’s allegations seriously.

“The individual has lodged a police report on the matter two months after he was released from remand by MACC.Copies of the report have been viraled by certain parties thus tarnishing the good name of the MACC,” according to the statement.

In this regard, an MACC officer has lodged an official complaint with the police to deny the allegations of the individual involved and urged the police to conduct an investigation into the report.

“MACC will not protect any party if the allegations are true but if the report is false then the individual must be brought to justice,” according to the statement. – Bernama