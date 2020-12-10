Dewan Rakyat approves Budget 2021 for KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved the 2021 Supply Bill for the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) at the committee stage through block voting, with 106 MPs voting for and 96 against.

Eighteen MPs were not present.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, in winding up debate on the bill, explained that RM500 million will be allocated for 34 People’s Housing Programme (PPR) projects nationwide, involving 24 under construction projects that require allocation for project extension and 11 new projects.

A total of 10 MPs from the government and opposition blocs took part in the debate session.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat rejected a motion to cut the allocation for the Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT) amounting to RM8.6 million in the 2021 Budget.

The motion, brought by Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjung Malim), Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai), Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) and Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran) was rejected on the grounds that the allocation is not urgent and politically motivated.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama