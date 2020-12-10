Diving operation to locate missing man called off

BINTULU: The diving operation by the Water Rescue Unit of the search and rescue (SAR) team to locate a missing senior citizen, Entering Junggai, 61, who plunged with his car into Kemena River was called off yesterday.

According to police chief here, Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, the SAR team would continue their search today (Dec 10), and was also looking at the possibility of using nets for the operation.

He said they would probably need assistance from members of the public to supply the material if nets were to be used.

The SAR operation entered its tenth day yesterday with the diving team very committed since day 1, although they knew it was a risky operation.

The 12 divers went into the river for the last time about 9am yesterday. After a long discussion, the diving operation was officially called off at 2.30pm.

“After covering over 200 metres of the potential spots using a sweeping technique, the divers still failed to locate the vehicle and the driver,” said Zulkipli.

He said the diving team had carried out a series of dives in several potential locations for the past nine days, but the results all turned out negative.

“They were not smooth dives for our diving team with zero visibility, strong current and the presence of crocodiles,” he said.

Thus, after taking into account all factors including the safety of the divers, they have decided to call it a day but other methods would still be used to locate the victim.