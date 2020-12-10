Five arrested for drink driving in Penampang

PENAMPANG: A total of 60 vehicles were stopped and inspected during a roadblock in Bundusan, resulting in five arrests made on individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Penampang District Chief of Police DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the individuals were arrested under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, above the stipulated amount. On conviction, the provision carries up to two years’ jail and a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM30,000.

The individuals were arrested during Op Mabuk, during which 12 summonses were also issued for various offences such as driving without a licence, modifying vehicles and driving with an expired licence.

“The operation this time was conducted by two senior police officers and 16 police personnel. The operation went smoothly and ended at 2 am on December 10. The public are strictly warned against driving under the influence of alcohol, to avoid traffic accidents,” said Haris.