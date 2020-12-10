Govt awaits Agong’s consent for edict on Covid-19 vaccine

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 10): The government is still waiting for the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Conference of Rulers regarding the fatwa (edict) on the use of the Covid-19 vaccine among Muslims in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the decision on the fatwa for the use of the vaccine among Muslims in the country by the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting last week has been presented to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

“We will announce the decision after getting the consent (of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong),” he told reporters after handing over contributions by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) to food riders, cleaners and security guards here today.

At the event, Zulkifli also launched the YADIM Flood Disaster Operations Room which was set up to coordinate efforts to help victims affected by the disaster.

Earlier in his speech, Zulkifli advised YADIM to apply for assistance of RM500,000 from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) under the asnaf assistance to facilitate its mission. — Bernama