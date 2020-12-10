High time for Warisan to spread wings to Peninsula – branch chief

KOTA KINABALU: In an effort to have a greater say in pursuing the Sabah Agenda and resolving many current predicaments, it is high time for Sabah parties to expand its wings to Semenanjung Malaysia, said Warisan on Thursday.

Its Kota Kinabalu branch chief, Samuel Wong said: “Sabahans no longer want to be held ransom by the current leaders in Semenanjung Malaysia.

“Enough of begging for the Malaysian Agreement 1963 to be honoured, enough of begging for allocation for development, enough of begging for what rightfully belongs to Sabah.

“At the same time, the rakyat in Semenanjung Malaysia are constantly pelted with racially and religiously charged provocations.

“Sabah will not be stable with an unstable Semenanjung Malaysia,” he said, adding that one way of overcoming this is by having Sabah-based parties expand their wings to Semenanjung.

“This proposal can be studied and considered by leaders in Warisan, a wholly Sabahan-based party.

“Warisan is a multi-racial and multi-religious party whose struggle is for a united Malaysia as per the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“Warisan also wants a progressive Malaysia which every citizen is proud to say he or she is a Malaysian – with equal opportunities given to all Malaysians based on merit.

“It is not a party for one single race, religion or culture. It is party by all Malaysians and for all Malaysians.

“I therefore propose for Warisan under the great leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal to consider expanding our wings to West Malaysia in order to have greater influence over Malaysian politics, in order to be able to fight for Sabah interests more effectively.

“Shafie has that vision of returning what rightfully belongs to Sabahans. At the same time, he also has that vision for a new progressive Malaysia living in unity.

“It is appropriate for Warisan to offer itself as that alternative to the rakyat of Malaysia in GE15.

“Such a new hope will bring in a new dawn for a new Malaysia. A historical move for Malaysia via the Sabah-way.”