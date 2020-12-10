Malaysia-Brunei relations need to be strengthened — King

KUALA LUMPUR: The intimacy, bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei need be further strengthened for the common interest and economic well-being, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty expressed confidence that the flow of trade and investment between Malaysia and Brunei could be further enhanced, especially the business cooperation in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that Brunei could consider Malaysia’s proposal to establish a Reciprocal Green Lane to revive economic activities of the two countries, following the impact of Covid-19,” said Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah said this when he granted a farewell audience to High Commissioner of Brunei to Malaysia Datuk Paduka Alaihuddin Mohd Taha and his wife, Datin Mariani Bongsu, at the Istana Negara.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Alaihuddin completes his tour of duty at the end of this month. He has been the envoy since Nov 25, 2014.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to Alaihuddin for his six years of service in Malaysia, especially in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

“His Majesty thanked Alaihuddin and the Brunei government for their good cooperation, especially in repatriating people of both countries who are stranded due to the travel restrictions following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To date, a total of 160 Bruneians in Malaysia have returned safely. Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to the Brunei government for its contribution in the form of Covid-19 test kits to Malaysia,” said Ahmad Fadil. — Bernama