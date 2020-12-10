Man killed in two-vehicle collision

BINTANGOR: A man, 58, died when the car he was driving collided with a lorry near SJK(C) Yong Kong at Jalan Genting here about 13km from here around noon yesterday.

Head of Fire and Rescue station here, Nicholas Belulin, said they dispatched nine personnel to the scene after receiving a distress call at 12.09pm.

When they arrived at 12.24pm, they immediately sprang into action to free the driver who was pinned to his seat of the badly wrecked car, he said.

Unfortunately, the driver identified as Wee Chee Ching, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who came in an ambulance.

The lorry driver with the surname Wong, 31, who was not hurt in the accident said he was on his way to Sibu while the other car came from the opposite direction when they collided.

The actual cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained as police are still carrying out an investigation.