Man who lost his way in jungle found safe

BINTULU: A man who had lost his way in a jungle at Kampung Dayak in Sg Plan while looking for jungle produce was found safe by a Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) search team yesterday.

Bintulu Bomba chief Christus Buson said they received a call about the missing man from a member of his family at 12.11pm and immediately despatched their personnel to the scene.

It took them just a couple of minutes of searching in the jungle before they found 43-year-old Sulau Jupok not far from the last location he was seen.

Christus said Sulau was then handed over to his family.